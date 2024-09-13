Traffic Delays Expected Friday Afternoon

If you are heading to the K-State game Friday, officias are urging you to plan ahead. KDOT is anticipating greater work zone delays due to the home football game in Manhattan taking place on a Friday.

Leave early if possible and consider an alternate travel route such as U.S. 24 from the west to Manhattan.

A pavement replacement project is occurring along a 4-mile stretch of I-70 in Junction City between Washington St. and K-57. Traffic is reduced to 1 lane in each direction at a lower speed limit and EB I-70 is carrying both directions of traffic.

The project is scheduled to be completed by December of 2025, weather permitting. KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.To stay aware of all highway construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.gov or call 5-1-1