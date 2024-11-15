Toy Show to Take Over

One of the biggest events of its kind in the Midwest, and what’s billed as the largest collector toy show in Kansas, is coming to Salina this Saturday.
Kenwood Hall and the 4-H Building will be bursting at the seams with toys at the 12th Annual Salina Heart Land Toy Show. Organizers say vendors are coming from multiple states. They will have thousands of toys on display to buy, sell, and trade.
This year’s show features over 200 tables of goodies, along with many other items on the floor for sale. Here is a partial listing of toys that will be at the show:
- Models, Diecast, model cars, Hot Wheels
- Toy boats
- Race Cars
- Board Games
- Farm Toys & Ag Memorabilia
- Banks
- Airplanes
- Trucks
- Slot Car Tracks
- Puzzles
- CAT toys, Construction Toys
- Tin cast and windup tous
- steel cars
- Characters
- Cast Iron Tonka and related items
- Dolls
- Barbies
- GI Joes
- Toy Soldiers
- Star Wars merchandise
- Literature
- Fabricated Metal Signs and Custom Projects
- Firetrucks
- Lionel and Marx trains
- Action Figures
- Marbles
- Tractors
- Model Kits
- Cards
The Salina Heart Land Toy Show is this Saturday from 9 till 3. Admission is $5 for adults. Children 12 and under are free when accompanied by an adult.