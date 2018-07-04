Toxic Algae Concern at Jerry Ivey Pond

The possibility of toxic algae has officials concerned about a pond in a Salina park.

The City of Salina is working with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to evaluate potential Blue-Green Algae at the pond in Jerry Ivey Park. Contact with the water is discouraged; it may be unsafe for humans and animals.

Blue-green algae are a type of bacteria called “cyanobacteria,” which occurs naturally in all of Kansas waters. Under the right conditions, the algae can rapidly increase (bloom) and produce toxins. Although the blooms typically begin in May, they can occur through October or later. The blooms generally coincide with longer days and warm water temperatures and often flourish in nutrient-laden waters.

Numerous signs have been placed around the perimeter of the pond to make people aware of the watch.

All other water facilities within the park (spray-grounds, restrooms, water fountains) are not subject to this Blue-Green Algae watch.