Tough Loss for Swedes in Senior Day Showdown

LINDSBORG – The Bethany College Swedes were back in action today. Before the contest the seniors for the Bethany College football team were honored. Bethany was unable to overcome the no. 24 Bethel Threshers, falling in the contest 38-0.

Bethel was able to get on the scoreboard at the 11 minute mark when they completed a touchdown pass from 23 yards out to take a 7-0 lead. Bethel was able to add two rushing touchdowns before halftime to take a 21-0 lead in the locker rooms. The Threshers would punch in a 1 yard touchdown to cap off a 15 play 86 yard drive that took eight minutes off the clock in the third quarter to take a 28-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Bethel would add 27 yard field goal to open the fourth quarter before adding their final touchdown on a 65 yard run to take the final 38-0 advantage.

The Bethany offense was led by the ground attack of J.J. Allen and Colione Evans the freshmen running backs would rush for 62 yards and 23 yards, respectively. Allen would add a reception for 9 yards giving him 71 total yards on his 14 touches on the afternoon. Daniel Jackson, freshman quarterback, completed 6 passes for 31 yards in his first career start. Trevin Chandler, sophomore wide receiver, led the Swedes with 3 receptions for 17 yards. Darren Rittwage, sophomore, handled punting duties for the swedes totaling 398 yards on his eleven punts for an average of 36.2 yards per punt. He had a long punt of 55 yards and had 3 punts pin the Threshers inside their 20 yard line.

Defensively, Devariej Criss, senior defensive back, led the Bethany defense with 17 tackles setting a new career high. Larry Hall, junior linebacker, contributed 13 tackles while Gary Smith, junior, added 10 tackles for the Swedes. Taylor Clagg, freshman linebacker, and Dylan Mahan, freshman defensive lineman, both accounted for 7 tackles for Bethany. The Swedes defense took advantage of four Bethel fumbles on the day recovering three of them.

Up Next . . .

The Swedes are scheduled to return to Anderson Stadium next Saturday, November 7th to take on the Bulldogs of McPherson College. That game is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM.