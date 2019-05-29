Tornadoes Cause Damage and Injuries

Kansas residents are recovering after another line of severe storms moved through the state. Tornado warnings were issued throughout the state including near Lawrence, where a large tornado touched down and cut a path of damage extending to the Kansas City area.

Tornadoes first touched down in Northwest Kansas. A large wedge tornado moved across portions of Russell, Osborn, and Mitchell Counties Tuesday evening and caused damage near the towns of Paradise, Waldo, and Tipton.

KSAL Storm Spotter Henry Diehl was among those tracking the twister. He said the dangerous tornado narrowly missed Tipton. A farmstead southwest of the Mitchell County community took a direct hit, though. There was damage to a home, and multiple outbuildings. Diehl also discovered an abandoned home with a roof blow off. There were no injuries.

In Eastern Kansas a large tornado left a large swath of damage. The tornado touched down near Lawrence and left a path of destruction northeast into the Kansas City area. Damage was reported to homes south of Lawrence and in the towns of Linwood and Bonner Springs. At least 12 people were injured in Douglas County.

The severe storms impacted travel at Kansas City International Airport. Officials closed KCI for several hours after storm debris was scattered over the airfield. Numerous flights were cancelled as crews cleared the runways, but the airport reopened shortly after midnight. Customers at the airport were moved into parking garage tunnels as a precaution during the storm.

More than 10 thousand homes and businesses were without power in the Lawrence and Kansas City areas after the storms.

(top photo by Ben Gruver via KRSL Radio)