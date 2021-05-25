Salina, KS

Tornado Hits NW Kansas Town

Todd PittengerMay 25, 2021

Severe weather swept across Western Kansas Monday evening dropping tornadoes, including one which impacted a Sheridan County community.

Damage cleanup is underway after a tornado struck a northwestern Kansas town. The Sheridan County Emergency Manager says a tornado touched down in the town of Selden.

Officials say the tornado tore roofs off houses, toppled tin buildings, uprooted trees, overturned train cars, blew semi trucks over and caused a gas leak.

There were no reported injuries related to the storm.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

