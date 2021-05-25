Tornado Hits NW Kansas Town

Severe weather swept across Western Kansas Monday evening dropping tornadoes, including one which impacted a Sheridan County community.
Damage cleanup is underway after a tornado struck a northwestern Kansas town. The Sheridan County Emergency Manager says a tornado touched down in the town of Selden.
Officials say the tornado tore roofs off houses, toppled tin buildings, uprooted trees, overturned train cars, blew semi trucks over and caused a gas leak.
There were no reported injuries related to the storm.
Town of Selden, KS took a direct hit from a tornado. At least EF-1 to possibly EF-2 damage #kswx pic.twitter.com/5ZWdEDy3Rf
— Michael Grogan FOX 23 (@GroganontheGO) May 24, 2021