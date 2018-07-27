Tools Stolen from Job Site

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a work site east of Salina.

Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that sometime between 7pm on Wednesday and 7:30am Thursday morning, someone forced open a storage trailer owned by Lancaster Construction of Salina and removed multiple hand and power tools.

Deputies say thieves took $2,000 worth of high end construction tools and supplies including a chipping hammer, framing gun, nailing gun, drills and plywood from the trailer that was parked in the 1200 block of S. Cunningham Road.

There are no suspects in the case.