Tools and Tackle Stolen

Authorities are investigating after tools and fishing tackle were stolen from a car stored on a towing company’s lot.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that sometime between September 11th and 12th, someone entered the lot at A&A Towing on North Ohio, broke the window on a 2014 Mazda CX5 and stole a number of tools, a tent, cigars and fishing equipment from inside.

Loss and damage is listed at $520.

Deputies say the vehicle broke down and was towed to the lot, and was scheduled for work at a mechanic’s shop when the crime was discovered on Wednesday.