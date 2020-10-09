Too Many Costly Mistakes Cost Minneapolis At Pburg

Three turnovers and poorly timed penalties are too much for Minneapolis to overcome on Friday night at Panther Stadium in Phillipsburg.

The Lions fell 20-15 to drop to 1-2 in district play.

The game actually started off well for MHS as the Lions led 8-0 after the first quarter. They finished off their first score with a one yard Spencer Davidson touchdown run.

Minneapolis was in control when they ran for a 60 yard run inside of the Phillipsburg 5 yard line, however, fumbled it and allowed Phillipsburg to recover. The Panthers then put together a scoring drive that would tie the game up at 8-8 early in the second, after a 45 yard Ty Sides touchdown run.

Phillipsburg tacked on another touchdown midway through the quarter to go-ahead, 14-8.

The game really changed late in the second quarter, when Minneapolis was going in to tie the game, however, fumbled on the goal line and through the back of the end zone for a touch back.

Phillipsburg took the ball the very next play to the house, with a 65 yard touchdown run by Sides once again.

Instead of being ahead or tied at half, the Lions trailed 20-8.

The turnover issues continued to plague MHS in the third quarter as the Lions fumbled on the opening drive of the half.

Minneapolis got the ball back without allowing a score and was able to put together a 18 play, 88 yard touchdown drive that lasted over eight minutes. It was capped off by a seven yard pass from Trent Moeckel to Davidson. After the PAT, Minneapolis trailed 20-15 midway through the fourth.

The Lions would get the ball back one final time with 3:30 to go in the game. Unfortunately, Minneapolis came up one inch shy on a 4th-and-15 pass to Davidson. Davidson caught the pass but just shy of the first down.

Phillipsburg (3-3, 2-1 District 8) is in the driver’s seat for the No. 2 seed out of the district with the win.

Minneapolis (2-4, 1-2 District 8) significantly out gained the Panthers in the game, but three fumbles cost Minneapolis a shot at winning.

The H&R Block of the Game belongs to John Nelson for a huge 4th down pass break up by blocking the ball from the offensive player.

The Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game is Colton Bradford who made several huge open field tackles.

Up next for Minneapolis, the Lions travel to Beloit for a huge district game and coverage is heard on 92.7 The New Zoo.

(Image credit: Kandy Constable)