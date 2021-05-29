Salina, KS

Too Cool For the Pool

Todd PittengerMay 29, 2021

Unfortunately Salina’s Kenwood Cove water park will not open Saturday as planned. Officials announced via social media “Kenwood Cove Aquatic Park will not open today. Sadly the weather today does not meet our required temperature for opening.”

Here is the weather policy:

  • On a clear day the air temperature must be 72 degrees or higher.
  • On a cloudy day the air temperature must be 75 degrees or higher.
  • The water temperature must always be 70 degrees or higher.

If there is severe weather the pools will be cleared immediately at the first sign of lightning within 10 miles. A 30 minute wait will begin and at each sign of lightning  / thunder the 30 minute timer will restart.

Weather could potentially delay the opening of the pool for multiple days. The temperature in Salina is not forecast to rise above the 72  degree minimum until Wednesday, when a high of 77 is expected.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

