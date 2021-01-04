Toland Sworn In As Lt. Gov.

David Toland was sworn in as the 52nd Lieutenant Governor of Kansas in a ceremony today at the Kansas Statehouse.

Toland has served in the Kelly Administration as Secretary of Commerce since his appointment in January 2019. He will maintain the duties of Commerce Secretary while serving in this new role as Lieutenant Governor.

“There’s no doubt about it, this is a great day for Kansas,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “As Secretary of Commerce, David has spearheaded efforts to provide critical assistance for small businesses and rebuilt programs within the Department that make Kansas competitive on a global scale when it comes to business recruitment. He is a smart and dynamic leader, and is ready to step up on Day One to help our administration drive our economic recovery and keep Kansans healthy.”

Toland was sworn in by Judge Daniel Creitz, Chief Judge of Kansas’ 31st Judicial District and a fellow Iolan.

“I’m honored, excited and so very humbled to be Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary working alongside Governor Kelly as she continues to rebuild our state and create a healthier, brighter and more prosperous future for all Kansans,” Lt. Governor Toland said. “I am sincerely grateful for Governor Kelly’s strong, steady quest to keep people safe and healthy, and help businesses and our communities recover and move forward. We will continue to work in a bipartisan, collaborative way on Kansas-specific strategies and solutions for the people of Kansas and the future of our state.”

As Commerce Secretary, Toland has overseen sweeping changes within the state’s lead economic development agency. Under his leadership, the Department has rebuilt its in-state, domestic and international business recruitment teams; launched the state’s Office of Broadband Development; re-established a Community Development division and the Kansas Main Street Program; and launched the state’s first new economic development strategic planning process since 1986.

Toland and his team have been at the forefront of Governor Kelly’s efforts to support the state’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, providing technical and financial assistance to thousands of small businesses. He also led negotiations on behalf of Governor Kelly that resulted in the end of the economic incentives “Border War” that existed between Kansas and Missouri for a decade.

Efforts across the Kansas Department of Commerce have resulted in over $2.5 billion in new capital investment by businesses in Kansas in 2020, an increase of nearly 80% over the previous year and the highest in state history.

Prior to joining the team at Commerce, Secretary Toland was the first CEO of Thrive Allen County, a nonprofit coalition that works to improve quality of life and economic conditions in Allen County, Kansas. A seventh-generation Allen Countian, Toland oversaw the organization in its efforts toward improving economic conditions, healthcare access and quality of life in the small, rural Kansas county. Toland holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Kansas.

Toland succeeds former Lieutenant Governor Lynn Rogers in this position after Rogers was appointed to be the 41st State Treasurer of Kansas, filling a position left by former Treasurer Jake LaTurner’s election to the U.S. House of Representatives.