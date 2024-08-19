“To the Stars” Plates Now Available

The new standard license plate design “To the Stars” is now available.

According to the Kansas Department of Revenue, the new design was overwhelmingly chosen by Kansans in a December 2023 public vote, winning 53% of the total vote. The “To the Stars” design will replace the current “Ad Astra” standard license plate designs.

The design features the Kansas Statehouse Dome within a cutout of the state set against a blue, white, and yellow gradient background. Paying tribute to our state motto, “Ad Astra per Aspera,” the phrase “To the Stars” is inscribed along the bottom of the design.

The new design will be used for all new plate issuances, including replacements for any remaining embossed plates. Kansans, who were issued a plate with the “Ad Astra” design as the replacement for their embossed plate, will not be reissued another plate with the new design. However, any Kansan who has the “Ad Astra” design but wants the “To the Stars” design can visit their local county treasurer’s office to transfer their registration to a plate with the new design.

More information on the ongoing embossed plate replacement project can be found at https://www.ksrevenue.gov/dovnewplate.html