Salina, KS

Now: 29 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 61 ° | Lo: 27 °

TMP Monarchs Snap Slide Against Cowboys, Lady Monarchs Cruise to Victory over Cowgirls

Trent SanchezJanuary 31, 2020

The Abilene High School basketball teams were swept Friday night by Thomas More Prep Hays in Abilene.  The Lady Monarchs continued their domination of the Cowgirls with a 49-34 victory.  It was their 5th win in their last 6 games against Abilene.  The TMP boys defeated Abilene for the first time since 2009 in their 66-60 victory.

The Lady Monarchs were in control from start to finish in their victory.  They lead by as many as 22 points in the third quarter and went on to the 5 point win.  The loss snapped Abilene’s two game winning streak and dropped the Cowgirls record to 5-7 on the season.  TMP snapped a three game losing streak with their victory and they improved their record to 5-8.  Abilene was led by Beth Holmes, who finished with a game high 12 points.

The Cowboys got off to a good start against the Monarchs and led 13-12 at the end of the first quarter.  Abilene had some bad luck though in the first quarter, Travis Beetch picked up his second foul at the 4 minute mark and with just 22 seconds left in the quarter, Kaleb Becker went down with an injury.  Becker would later return but TMP was able to take advantage of the Cowboy’s top scorer’s being out of the game.  The Monarchs also capitalized on Abilene turnovers.  The Cowboys unofficially turned over the ball 14 times in the first half.  TMP built a 36-24 lead at halftime.

The Monarchs stretched their lead to as many as 18 at the 5:45 mark of the third quarter.  Abilene closed the quarter on a 16-3 run and got it down to 5 points.  The deficit would be too much to overcome as the Cowboys wouldn’t get any closer the rest of the night.

Abilene got a game-high 18 points from Beetch, 13 from Avery Bryson and Becker finished with 9 points.  The Cowboys dropped to 7-5 with the loss.  The Monarchs have now won 11 straight games and are 11-1 on the season.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Abilene High School Basketball Teams Complete...

January 28, 2020 10:16 pm

Cowboys finish 3rd and the Cowgirls 7th at S....

January 25, 2020 8:43 pm

Cowboys Upset Bid Fall Short Against Top-Seed...

January 24, 2020 7:57 pm

Cowboys Blow Out Liberal Advance to Semis of ...

January 23, 2020 10:00 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

SACRED HEART SWEEPS HOME DOUBLEHEAD...

It took an extra 4 minutes, but the Sacred Heart Girls returned to the winner’s circle Friday nigh...

January 31, 2020 Comments

TMP Monarchs Snap Slide Against Cow...

Sports News

January 31, 2020

Central Rolls Past Hays in Sweep

Sports News

January 31, 2020

Vikings Split With Tigers

Sports News

January 31, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Area Lottery Players Win ...
January 31, 2020Comments
31st CAPS Auction is Satu...
January 31, 2020Comments
Former Governor to Speak ...
January 31, 2020Comments
Death Under Investigation...
January 31, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH