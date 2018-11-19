Salina, KS

‘Tis the Season for Scamming

KSAL StaffNovember 19, 2018

A 77-year-old Saline County man contacts the Sheriff’s Office after he suspects a scam in the making.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the man received a check in the mail for $1,000 with a letter telling him he’d been selected as a ‘Secret Shopper.’

The author of the letter instructed the man who lives east of Salina – to deposit the check and keep $200 for himself. Then use the other $800 to buy gift cards and email pictures of the cards to the scammer.

The man became suspicious, did not cash the check and instead called authorities.

