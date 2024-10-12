Tis’ The Season For Deer Crashes

This time of year marks the period when vehicle-deer collisions increase, and Kansas roadways are no exception. That’s why public safety advocates including the Kansas Highway Patrol, Kansas Department of Transportation, Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, Kansas Turnpike Authority and AAA Kansas are offering helpful tips to assist drivers as they navigate Kansas roadways, including what to do if motorists have a collision with a deer.

“As deer breeding season approaches and last year’s offspring begin to establish new home ranges, we expect a significant increase in deer movement,” said Jessica Ward, Communications Manager for KDWP . “During the rut, Kansans should remain vigilant, as deer can be found on or near roadways at any time of day— especially during dusk and dawn, and in areas where food, water, and shelter are plentiful.”

While the vast majority of vehicle-deer collisions do not result in serious injury, data collected by KDOT indicates that in 2023, seven people were killed and 658 were injured in collisions involving deer.

“If you are unfortunate enough to have a deer enter the roadway in front of your car, it is best to hit the animal and not swerve to avoid it,” said KHP Captain Candice Breshears. “Often, we find more serious crashes occur when you swerve to miss the deer, potentially losing control of your vehicle, leaving the road or veering into oncoming traffic.”

To avoid incurring costly vehicle repairs, or worse, state experts offer these helpful safety tips:

Be especially watchful at dawn and dusk when deer are more active.

If you see one deer, expect others, as deer seldom travel alone.

Be extra vigilant and reduce vehicle speeds near wooded areas or green spaces, such as parks and golf courses, and near water sources such as streams and ponds.

Deer crossing signs show areas where high numbers of vehicle-deer collisions have occurred in the past; be extra cautious in these areas.

Do not swerve to avoid hitting a deer. The most serious crashes can occur when motorists veer into oncoming traffic and collide with another vehicle; or run off the road, hit objects, or overturn.

Always wear a seatbelt and use appropriate child safety seats, as these are the best defenses in any collision.

Use bright headlights when there is no oncoming traffic and scan the roadways ahead for the reflective eyes of deer.

If a collision occurs, move your vehicle to the shoulder of the roadway, if possible, and call law enforcement – KHP dispatch at *47, the Kansas Turnpike at *KTA or local law enforcement at 911.

dispatch at *47, the Kansas Turnpike at *KTA or local law enforcement at 911. Remain in your vehicle with your seatbelt fastened. If a secondary collision would occur, motorists are better protected when inside their vehicles and properly restrained.

“Not only can a collision with a deer create inconvenience due to having your vehicle damaged and possibly unavailable while it’s repaired,” said Shawn Steward, public and government affairs manager for AAA Kansas, “but the cost of repairs can put a serious dent in your wallet if you don’t have a comprehensive auto insurance policy with adequate coverage.”

According to 2023 AAA insurance data, the average claim across Kansas for an animal strike was $8,287 – up 19% from the previous year. The sharp increase is due, in large part, to new vehicle technology including cameras and sensors that may be in the windshield, bumper or rearview mirrors, driving up the cost of repairs.

Anyone involved in a collision with a deer resulting in personal injury or property damage that totals $1,000 or more is required to immediately report the incident to the nearest law enforcement agency.

To remove a deer carcass, or any part of a deer, from a collision site, a salvage tag must first be obtained. Salvage tags can be issued by KDWP game wardens, sheriff’s deputies, or KHP Troopers.

This fall season, remain as safe as possible in your vehicle by staying alert, slowing down, and eliminating distractions while driving.