Tired Tires Gave Up

At mile marker 83 a mile and a half north of the Assaria exit on I-135, a set of wheels came off of a cattle trailer.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan told KSAL News: The trailer was being pulled by a 61-year old Oklahoma Man when a set of wheels fell off around 10:15 PM Sunday night. The wheels went through the median and were struck by a south bound 2014 Kia Soul driven by a 56-year-old Salina woman.

The front end of the Kia was distroyed. The driver and passenger were both treated for minor injures on scene and released.