Tips Sought in Theft Case

Tips are being sought in connection with a credit card theft case. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to Salina Police, on Monday, January 12, a subject reported their wallet missing. The wallet contained several credit cards. It was determined the credit cards had been used fraudulently at several businesses in Salina.

One credit card was used on Sunday, January 11th, at about 8:20 PM, at Dillon’s 2350 Planet Ave, Salina, Kansas to purchase lottery tickets. The card was then used again on January 13th at about

9:40 AM, at Dillon’s 2350 Planet Ave, to purchase lottery tickets and then on the same date at Cave Diver’s, 2745 Belmont to purchase alcohol and cigarettes.

