Tips Sought in Theft Case

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips in a case involving a theft from a shed at a rural property. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to the agency, on September 12th deputies responded to the 2500 block of W Stimmel RD to the report of a shed burglary.

Upon arrival, it was determined that sometime between August 1st and August 22nd, an unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a shed located on the property. Once inside, the suspect(s) stole an Echo brand sixteen-inch chainsaw contained in an orange hard plastic

case, a blue Kobalt brand seven gallon air tank, a Stanley brand quarter inch socket set stored in a black case, and a faded red five gallon gas can.

The total loss is estimated at over $200.00

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit these crimes, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1000 and you not required to give your name.