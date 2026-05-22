Tips Sought in Theft Case

Police are seeking tips in a case involving a theft from a business. It’s the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on Saturday, April 25th, at about 1:15 AM a male subject went onto the property of Stanion Wholesale Electric, 1061 W. North, and removed 20 E10-BR breaker boxes valued at

$200.

The suspect was riding a lime green bicycle.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at:

https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2026-11985.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.