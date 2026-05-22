PREP – HOA Spring Week 10 Recap

The 2026 spring season has reached its postseason level and the Heart of America conference only has one baseball or softball still alive as the baseball and softball teams prepare for state tournaments this week.

The HOA’s lone remaining team is the Inman Teuton baseball team, who won a Class 2-1A sub-state tournament this past week.

Here is a look at what each HOA school baseball and softball team has done this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog softball team defeated Republic County 16-0 on Monday in the opening round of regional play. The Lady Bulldogs went 1-1 on Wednesday as they defeated Valley Falls 4-0 in the semifinals but lost 11-4 against Rossville in the championship game. The Lady Bulldogs finished the season with a 23-3, 12-2 record. … The Bulldog baseball team finished the season with an 11-12, 4-8 record.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal softball team lost 10-0 against Stanton County on Monday in the opening round of regional play. The Lady Cardinals finished the season with an 8-17, 6-12 record. … The Cardinal baseball team finished the season with an 8-15, 3-11 record.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic softball lost 19-3 against Inman on Monday in the opening round of regional play. The Lady Celtics finished the season with a 4-17, 4-14 record. … The Celtic baseball team lost 9-8 against Stanton County on Tuesday in the Class 2-1A sub-state semifinals. The Celtics finished the season with an 18-4, 12-2 record.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton softball team defeated Hutchinson Trinity 19-3 against on Monday in the opening round of regional play. The Lady Teutons won the sub-state tournament on Wednesday as they defeated Medicine Lodge 7-1 in the semifinals and Ashland 11-0 in the championship game. … The Teuton baseball team lost 8-7 against Spearville on Tuesday in the Class 2-1A sub-state semifinals. The Teutons finished the season with a 13-11, 6-6 record.

MARION

The Lady Warrior softball team lost 17-0 against Uniontown on Monday in the opening round of regional play. The Lady Warriors finished the season with a 0-22, 0-18 record. … The Warrior baseball team finished the season with an 11-10, 8-6 record.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat softball team defeated Pratt-Skyline 9-0 on Monday in the opening round of regional play. The Lady Wildcats lost 4-1 against Ashland on Wednesday in the semifinals. The Lady Wildcats finished the season with a 20-7, 14-6 record. … The Wildcat baseball team defeated Uniontown 10-0 on Tuesday in the sub-state semifinals. The Wildcats lost 4-3 against Marmaton Valley in the championship game. The Wildcats finished the season with a 19-6, 11-3 record.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco softball team defeated Lebo 6-0 on Monday in the opening round of regional play. The Lady Broncos went 1-1 on Wednesday as they defeated Southern Lyon County 5-1 in the semifinals but lost 3-2 against Central Heights in the championship game. The Lady Broncos finished the season with a 15-9, 8-6 record. … The Bronco baseball team lost 3-2 against Central Heights on Wednesday in the semifinals of the Class 2-1A sub-state tournament. The Broncos finished the season with an 11-10, 5-5 record.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal softball team lost 17-1 against Medicine Lodge on Monday in the opening round of regional play. The Lady Cardinals finished the season with a 9-12, 7-9 record. … The Cardinal baseball team finished the season with a 4-28, 3-11 record.

STERLING

Softball – The Lady Black Bear softball team defeated Ellinwood 13-3 on Tuesday in the opening round of a Class 2-1A sub-state tournament. The Lady Black Bears lost 5-2 against Stanton County on Wednesday in the semifinals. The Lady Black Bears finished the season with a 12-8, 11-7 record.