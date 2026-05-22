Four Year High For Memorial Day Weekend Gas

As holiday travelers start hitting the road in potential record numbers, Memorial Day weekend gas prices are the highest they’ve been in four years.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded Friday is at $4.55, up 3 cents over last week and $1.38 higher than this time last year. Current prices are close to what drivers were paying 4 years ago, when the national average on Memorial Day was $4.61.

In Kansas, the average is $4.09 a gallon. It’s up 53 cents from a month ago, and $1.20 from a year ago. The highest ever average price in Kansas is $4.67 a gallon on June 15th, 2022.

With gasoline demand on the rise and the prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz, pump prices are likely to remain elevated as the summer travel season gets underway.

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Friday’s National Average: $4.55

One Week Ago: $4.534

One Month Ago: $4.022

One Year Ago: $3.183

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Friday’s Kansas Average: $4.09

One Week Ago: $4.11

One Month Ago: $3.46

One Year Ago: $2.89