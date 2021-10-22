Tips Sought in Theft / Arson Case

Tips are being sought in a case involving a stolen truck which was later found on fire in a motel parking lot. The case is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Salina Police say officers early Thursday morning were sent to a vehicle fire in the east parking lot of the Village Inn, 453 S. Broadway. On arrival, a silver 2000 Dodge Ram 2500 pick-up was observed fully engulfed in flames. Salina Fire Department crews put out the fire.

Upon inspection of the vehicle, personnel discovered this vehicle was reported stolen to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday from the 3300 block of E. Water Well Road.

The vehicle is a total loss and the estimated value was $1,500.00.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual(s) involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Wiggins, Case 21-32990 / Lt Hayes, Case 21-19043.