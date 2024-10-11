Tips Sought in Stolen Truck Case

Police are seeking tips in connection with a stolen truck. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the week.

Police say on Monday, October 7th, at about 8:30 P.M., unknown suspect(s) entered a fenced storage area in the 300 block of Smithers belonging to Ferco Rental. The suspect(s) then stole a blue 1996 Freightliner truck that was within the storage area and drove the truck through the secured gate.

The truck then drove northbound on Broadway. A witness who observed the theft indicated a white male was driving the truck and there was possibly a second suspect in the truck.

The blue 1996 Freightliner, bearing Kansas Power tag 717090, was valued at $30,000. The damage to the fence was valued at $400.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2024-30336.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.