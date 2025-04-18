Tips Sought in Stolen SUV Case

Salina Police are seeking tips in connection with a stolen vehicle. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to police,on Tuesday, April 8th, a subject reported that a silver 2009 Ford Escape, bearing Kansas 60-day tag, D845486, had been stolen from their residence in the 800 block of N.

4th. The victim believed the vehicle was stolen between March 1, 2025, and April 8.

Total loss was valued at $4500.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at:

https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2025-7928.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.