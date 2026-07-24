Tips Sought in Smoke Shop Crime

Tips are being sought in connection with a burglary and theft from a smoke shop. It’s the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on Monday, July 13th between 5:00 and 6:00 AM a suspect forced entry in VIP Smoke Shop, 2018 S. 9th. The suspect then filled up several gray totes which were in the business, to

include smoking devices, vapes, juice pods, tobacco, backpacks and masks.

Two totes, containing some of the stolen items, were recovered in the area.

Total property loss was valued at over $9,000.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2026-18276.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.