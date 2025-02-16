Tips Sought in Robbery Case

Tips are being sought in connection with a convenience store robbery. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to Salina Police, on Friday, February 7th,mat about 10:30 P.M. a white male, approximately 6’3” tall, wearing all black, entered the Kwik Shop at 657 Fairdale. He approached the clerk and demanded the money from the business. The clerk gave the suspect the money from the register, and then the suspect fled from the business. The suspect ran southwest.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an online tip. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2025-3688.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.