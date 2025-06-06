Tips Sought in Missing Tool Case

Tips are being sought in a case involving a missing high-dollar surveyor’s tool. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stopper crime of the week.

Police say on Tuesday, May 27th, at about 1 PM a subject advised he was surveying the area of Mulberry and Walnut between S. 7th and S. 8th streets in Salina, between the hours of 11:30 AM and 12:00 PM.

The subject was carrying numerous tools while conducting the survey. He noticed at some point he dropped a black in color Trimble TSCT Data Collector valued at about $10,000. The subject retraced his route but did not locate the item. The item is pictured below:

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at:

https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2025-13843.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.