Tips Sought in Meat Theft Case

Tips are being sought in a case involving a theft from a Salina store. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.
According to Salina Police, on Saturday, June 20th, at about 7:00 PM a female entered Sam’s Club, 2919 Market Place. She went to the meat department where she loaded multiple cuts of beef products into a cart. She then concealed the meat with empty boxes and began to exit the store.
If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2026-16015.
You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.