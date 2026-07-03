Tips Sought in Meat Theft Case

Tips are being sought in a case involving a theft from a Salina store. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week. According to Salina Police, on Saturday, June 20th, at about 7:00 PM a female entered Sam’s Club, 2919 Market Place. She went to the meat department where she loaded multiple cuts of beef products into a cart. She then concealed the meat with empty boxes and began to exit the store.

As the woman exited, an employee tried to stop her from pushing the cart out of the store. The woman then used her body to shove the employee out of the way and fled with the cart to a white Dodge Avenger parked near the fuel pumps. She loaded the stolen meat into the trunk before fleeing the area. It is believed the vehicle was driven by a male.

The stolen meat was valued at approximately $700.