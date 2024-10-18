Tips Sought in Jewelry Theft

Salina Police are seeking tips in a case involving a jewelry theft. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crim of the week.

Police say back on Saturday, October 12th, between 9:00 AM and 7 PM, someone forced entry into a residence in the 1200 block of E. Magnolia. Jewelry was then stolen from the residence.

Some of the jewelry included a gold ring with a center diamond surrounded by alternating rubies and diamonds, 3 strands of pearl necklaces, four to five plain gold chains, a Lapis blue ring, and other miscellaneous jewelry.

Total loss is estimated to be around $10,000.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2024-30868

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.