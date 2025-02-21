Tips Sought in Home Invasion Case

Salina Police are seeking tips in connection with a home invasion. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to police on Saturday, February 15th, at about 2:30 A.M., two male suspects forced entry int a home in the 1400 block of Brittany Street. Once inside they began hitting the resident. The resident had lacerations to his head. One of the suspects may have had a gun.

The suspects stole three pairs of shoes, cash, a cellphone and smart watch before leaving.

On Sunday, February 16, 2025, at about 9:00 P.M, officers returned to the residence in the 1400 block of Brittany Street. The resident reported he was gone from the residence from 3:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. When he returned home, he discovered the back door had been forced open. The suspect(s) then damaged property in the residence and stole a laptop computer.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2025-4248/4491.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.