Tips Sought in Home Burglary

Police are looking for a thief who stole items from a Salina home including a gun.

According to police, on Monday a 58-year-old male reported his home in the 400 block of Morrison was broken into.

Forced entry was gained through a backdoor of the residence. Taken from the residence was a 9mm Beretta handgun, a Pittsburgh Steelers Irish Whiskey bottle, US currency, and a pair of white Hey Dude shoes.

An image of the suspect was caught in the area, the suspect was wearing a white stocking cap, black jacket, and blue jeans.

Total loss is valued at approximately $1,500.