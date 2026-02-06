Tips Sought in Convenience Store Crime

Tips are being sought in connection with a break-in and theft at a Salina convenience store, and the damage of gaming machines and an ATM. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the week.

According to Salina Police, on Saturday, January 31st, at about 11:15 PM two suspects broke out a window at Rod’s Convenience Store at 1401 S. Santa Fe to gain entry. Once in the business, the suspects broke into a gaming machine, attempted to break into an ATM, stole a cash box , and several cartons of Marlboro Blacks cigarettes.

Theft was valued at over $5,000 and damage was valued at over $20,000.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at:

https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2026-2337.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.