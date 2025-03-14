Tips Sought in Business Burglary

Salina Police are seeking tips in connection with a business burglary. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on Monday, March 10th, officers responded to Pack Rat Smokes at 695 S. Broadway in reference to a business burglary.

Surveillance video from the business showed, during the overnight hours, two subjects breaking out the glass door and making entry into the business. It appears both subjects are wearing hooded sweatshirts and sweatpants. One of the subjects is wearing a mask.

The suspects stole over $2,000 worth of tobacco products prior to leaving the business. Damage was valued at $800.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at:

https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2025-6414.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.