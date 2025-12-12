Tips Sought in Business Burglary

Tips are being sought in connection with a smash and grab burglary. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Salina Police say on Tuesday, December 9th, at about 1:00 AM, officers responded to an alarm at Juicy’s Vapor Lounge, 2316 Planet Ave. It was determined a large rock had been used to break out the front window of the business.

Surveillance video shows two subjects entering the business after breaking the window. The subjects then damage two display cases and place items into a trash bag before fleeing from the business.

The suspects fled north through the parking lot.

Estimate loss and damage was valued at approximately $3,000.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2025-33078.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.