Tips Sought in Burglary Cases

Tips are being sought in connection with a string of burglaries. The crimes are the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to Salina Police, on Friday, December 19th, business burglaries were reported at The Boy Scouts of America, 644 S. Ohio, and All Eyes on You Salon, 905 E. Prescott, Salina, Kansas. Forced entry was gained into both

buildings.

Taken from the Boy Scouts of America were numerous food items, cash, keys, plastic cups, and a Boy Scout medal. Total damage and loss were valued at over $3,000.

Taken from All Eyes on You Salon were multiple gift cards, cash, an HP laptop, and 24 necklace chains with connectors. Total damage and loss were valued at over $4,000.

Also reported on December 19, 2025, was a residential burglary which occurred in the 600 block of Guernsey. Someone entered an attached garage and stole a black Kastking tacklebox, a silver lighter, and a wallet. Total loss was valued at over $100. Recovered from the scene was a Boy Scout medal and several food items which had been stolen from the Boy Scouts of America.

Surveillance video from the area showed the suspect.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call\ Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters

may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2025-33993.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.