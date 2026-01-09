Tips Sought in Burglary Case

Tips are being sought in connection with a recent burglary. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, December 28th,at approximately 1:32 AM, deputies responded to a residential automatic burglar alarm at 209 W Golf Link RD. Unknown person(s) attempted to

enter the residence by cutting a screen and breaking a window on the south side of the residence.

Although no items were taken during the burglary, the residence itself sustained $350 in damage.

