Tips Sought in Burglary Case

Police are seeking tips in connection with a recent burglary. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to Salina Police, on Monday, December 15th, a residential burglary was reported in the 400 block of Morrison. The residence was broken into at approximately 1:00 PM.

Forced entry was gained through a back door. Stolen was a 9mm Beretta handgun, a Pittsburgh Steelers Irish Whiskey bottle, US currency, and a pair of white Hey Dude shoes.

Total loss was valued at approximately $1,500.

An image of the suspect was caught in the area, the suspect was wearing a white stocking cap, black jacket, and blue jeans.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters

may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2025-33626.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.