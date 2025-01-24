Tips Sought in Burglary Case

Salina Police are seeking tips in connection with a recent business burglary. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say On Wednesday, January 15th, Ferco Rental at 264 N. Broadway reported a belated burglary of a storage trailer. Sometime between Sunday, January 5th and Monday, January 13th, someone gained access to a storage trailer on the property. A generator, a Stihl Hot Saw, and 500 feet of 3⁄4” copper welding leads were taken. There was no forced entry or damage to the trailer.

Total loss was valued at $3600.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at:

https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2025-1457.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.