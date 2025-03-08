Tips Sought in $122,000 Copper Theft

Salina Police are seeking tips in a case involving the theft of $122,000 worth of copper wire. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on Wednesday, March 5th, officers responded to the Evergy facility at 1001 Edison Place in reference to the theft of copper. Employees reported sometime between Monday, February 24th and Monday, March 3rd, someone entered a fenced storage area on the property.

Once on the property a total of 2,500 feet of copper wire was removed from two large spools valued at $84,950 and 1742 feet of copper wire from two smaller spools valued at $37,296. Total loss was valued at $122,246.

It is believed entry was gained through a hole in the fence.

It was reported an Evergy employee found copper wire insulation in the area of Humbarger and Link Rd, in Saline

County, on March 4th which was similar to that of the missing wire.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2025-6012

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.