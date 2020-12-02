Salina, KS

Times Set for K-State’s First Two Big 12 Games

K-State Athletics ReleaseDecember 2, 2020

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State will open Big 12 play at Iowa State at 8 p.m., CT on Tuesday, December 15 before hosting No. 2 Baylor in the home opener at 3 p.m., CT on Saturday, December 19, as the Big 12 announced game times and television information for its first set of men’s basketball conference games.

K-State and Iowa State will play on ESPNU at 8 p.m., CT on December 15, while the Wildcats and Bears will face off on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ at 3 p.m., CT on December 19.

K-State Athletics announced on Tuesday (December 1) that it was opening Bramlage Coliseum to approximately 15 percent capacity for men’s and women’s basketball games this week. No single-game tickets will be available for men’s games.

The Wildcats (1-2) are set to return to action on Saturday night when they play host to UNLV (0-2) at 7 p.m., CT at Bramlage Coliseum. The game will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

