TIF District Expanded to Include Hotel Project

Salina City Commissioners paved the way for a funding mechanism which would help fund a proposed new hotel and parking garage in downtown Salina.

The downtown project, which was unveiled back in September, includes a new Springhill Suites by Marriott Hotel and parking garage. It would be located on S 7th Street where a public parking lot already exists. Lighthouse is requesting transfer of ownership of the parking lot, which stretches from Walnut Street South for almost a full city block.

The hotel would be 80 rooms, and generally cost $20 to $30 dollars a night less than the nearby Homewood Suites, which Lighthouse also owns. Along with the guest rooms it would have a pool area, fitness center, and one meeting room. It would not have a restaurant.

For an 80 room hotel, generally about 90 parking spots are required The current public parking lot has 155 spaces. The parking garage, which would be open to the public at no cost, would have 389 parking spots, a net gain of 144 spots. It would have parking on four floors and its roof. The City of Salina would take on the long term responsibility for maintaining the parking garage.

The project would be partially funded via “growth tax dollars”, using Tax Increment Financing (TIF) financing. A Downtown Redevelopment District, commonly referred to as the downtown TIF district, was created in 2016. Funds generated by the downtown TIF have outpaced the original projections, making it possible to fund additional projects. The parking lot on 7th Street was not included in this district. In order to use funds that are generated in the downtown TIF district towards this project, the district needs to be amended t include this area. Salina 2020 also requested that the district be amended to include Theater Salina. This would allow for TIF proceeds to be used at this location as well.

City Commissioners Monday held a hearing, and then approved a resolution expanding of the Salina Downtown Redevelopment District and conduct a public hearing.

The action Monday did not approve the project, but rather helped make a funding mechanism available.