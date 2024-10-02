Thunder Announces 2024-25 Training Camp Schedule

WICHITA, Kan. (Oct. 2) – The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s San Jose Sharks, AHL’s San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the 2024-25 training camp schedule.

Training camp begins on Tuesday, October 8 with all on-ice sessions taking place at the Wichita Ice Center. All practice sessions are open to the public free of charge.

The Thunder will play one exhibition game on Saturday, October 12 against Tulsa. The game will be played at WeStreet Ice Center, located at 4143 S. Yale Ave. in Tulsa. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

Players and coaches will be available for media interviews at the end of each practice session upon request.

Below is the full schedule leading up until Opening Night on Friday, October 18.

Tuesday, October 8

10:00 a.m. – Noon, Wichita Ice Center

Wednesday, October 9

10:00 a.m. – Noon, Wichita Ice Center

Thursday, October 10

10:00 a.m. – Noon, Wichita Ice Center

Friday, October 11

10:00 a.m. – Noon, Wichita Ice Center

Saturday, October 12

Exhibition Game @ Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

Monday, October 14

10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Wichita Ice Center

Tuesday, October 15

10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Wichita Ice Center

Wednesday, October 16

10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Wichita Ice Center

Thursday, October 17

10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Wichita Ice Center

Friday, October 18

Opening Night vs. Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

