Thunder Announces 2024-25 Training Camp Schedule

WICHITA, Kan. (Oct. 2) – The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s San Jose Sharks, AHL’s San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the 2024-25 training camp schedule.
Training camp begins on Tuesday, October 8 with all on-ice sessions taking place at the Wichita Ice Center. All practice sessions are open to the public free of charge.
The Thunder will play one exhibition game on Saturday, October 12 against Tulsa. The game will be played at WeStreet Ice Center, located at 4143 S. Yale Ave. in Tulsa. Tickets can be purchased HERE.
Players and coaches will be available for media interviews at the end of each practice session upon request.
Below is the full schedule leading up until Opening Night on Friday, October 18.
Tuesday, October 8
10:00 a.m. – Noon, Wichita Ice Center
Wednesday, October 9
10:00 a.m. – Noon, Wichita Ice Center
Thursday, October 10
10:00 a.m. – Noon, Wichita Ice Center
Friday, October 11
10:00 a.m. – Noon, Wichita Ice Center
Saturday, October 12
Exhibition Game @ Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.
Monday, October 14
10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Wichita Ice Center
Tuesday, October 15
10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Wichita Ice Center
Wednesday, October 16
10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Wichita Ice Center
Thursday, October 17
10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Wichita Ice Center
Friday, October 18
Opening Night vs. Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
