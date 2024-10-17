Thunder Announces 2024-25 Season-Opening Roster

WICHITA, Kan. (Oct. 17) – The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s San Jose Sharks, AHL’s San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the 2024-25 Season-Opening roster.

The Thunder will begin the season with 21 players that consist of 12 forwards, seven defensemen, two goaltenders and two players on reserve. Wichita has also placed one on 3-Day IR and one on 14-Day IR.

2024-25 Season-Opening Roster

Defense (7): Jeremie Bucheler, Dominic Dockery, Nolan Kneen, Shane Kuzmeski, Gannon Laroque, T.J. Lloyd, Nico Somerville

Forwards (12): Peter Bates, Dillon Boucher, Nolan Burke, Joe Carroll, Ryan Finnegan, Carter Jones, Aidan Litke, Parker Saretsky, Declan Smith, Michal Stinil, Jake Wahlin, Kobe Walker

Goaltender (2): Aaron Dell, Gabriel Carriere

Reserve (2): Jay Dickman, Tyler Jette

3-Day IR (1): Nick Favaro

14-Day IR (1): Trevor Gorsuch

Our home opener is tomorrow! Join us on Friday, October 18 as we kick off the season against the Kansas City Mavericks.

