Thrift Store Struggling to Stay Open

The Salvation Army Thrift Store in Salina is struggling to keep its doors open.

According to the organization, the thrift store has long been more than just a place to shop for affordable clothing, furniture, and household goods. It is a vital part of The Salvation Army’s mission to serve those in need.

The thrift store faces a serious challenge. Without an increase in sales and donations, it may be forced to close its doors.

The thrift store, located at 157 S. 5th Street, directly funds local programs that provide food, emergency shelter, financial assistance, and spiritual care to individuals and families in Salina. Every purchase made and every item donated stays in Salina, helping neighbors right here in our community.

“When you shop or donate at our thrift store, you are doing more than finding a bargain—you are helping a family keep the lights on, feeding a child who might otherwise go hungry, or giving hope to someone who feels forgotten,” said Lt. Luke Hursh. “Without this store, much of that support could disappear.”

The thrift store provides:

Affordable goods for families and individuals.

Emergency Assistance for local families or individuals who are in need after an unexpected emergency.

Direct funding for The Salvation Army’s programs in Salina.

Closing the store would mean a significant loss, not only to those who rely on affordable shopping but also to the many who benefit from the vital services the store helps fund.

“We are asking the community to rally around this ministry,” said Lt. Hursh. “Whether it’s by shopping a little more often, donating gently used items, or spreading the word, every act of support helps keep this mission alive.”

Community members are encouraged to donate gently used clothing, electronics, small furniture, and household goods, and to make shopping at The Salvation Army Thrift Store a part of their weekly routine. Together, the community can help keep the store open and ensure The Salvation Army continues its mission of “Doing the Most Good” in Salina.

Donations and Shopping Hours:

The Salvation Army Thrift Store

157 S. 5th Street, Salina, KS 67401

Store Hours: Monday – Saturday 9:00am to 5:00pm Donation Hours: Monday – Saturday 9:00am to 4:00pm

About The Salvation Army The Salvation Army has been serving Salina for 127 years, offering hope and practical