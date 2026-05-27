Teen Arrested for Speeding, DUI

No one was injured after a speeding Camaro sideswiped a Ford pickup early Wednesday morning.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that just after midnight, a speeding Chevy Camaro driven by a 16-year-old male from Salina was traveling westbound on State Street and collided with a 2019 F150 truck that had just turned onto State from Hedville Road.

Deputies say the 44-year-old man in the truck could not see the Camaro until it crested a small hill traveling at over 90-miles per hour.

A 10-year-old boy who was a passenger in the Camaro was not hurt. The teen driver was arrested and is facing possible charges for endangering a child, DUI, possession of liquor and reckless driving. He was released to a relative.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Investigators are also seeking an interview with a third driver who was following the Camaro and filming the incident.

He reportedly checked on the drivers after the crash and then left the scene.

Photos Courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office