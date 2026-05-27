100 Deadliest Days Underway

Memorial Day marked the start of summer travel and a dangerous spike in road fatalities. June, July, and August are known as the 100 Deadliest Days.

State troopers say speeding, drunk driving, and distractions drive up crashes this time of year. Teen drivers are especially at risk. Officials urge everyone to buckle up, obey speed limits, and never drive impaired.

According to AAA, Memorial Day marks the beginning of the summer driving season, a time when teens gain more independence behind the wheel, families hit the road for vacations, and celebrations bring more drivers onto the nation’s roadways. To encourage safer choices during this high-travel period, AAA is urging drivers to commit to “100 Days of Safe Driving” between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

This message comes at a critical time: according to a AAA review of national crash data, more than 30% of fatal crashes involving teen drivers and nearly one-third of all impaired-driving fatalities occur between Memorial Day and Labor Day. By making smart choices behind the wheel, like putting cell phones out of reach, following posted speed limits, buckling up, and planning ahead for a sober ride, drivers can help make summer roads safer for everyone.

In 2024 alone, the most recent year of complete crash data, 2,636 people were killed in crashes involving a teen driver. A third of those deaths, 825, happened in the 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day. AAA encourages teens to use the summer months as an opportunity to build safe driving habits by limiting distractions, obeying speed limits, buckling up, and never driving impaired. Parents also play an important role by setting expectations early and modeling safe behavior behind the wheel.

Summer celebrations and travel can also increase the risk of impaired driving. According to AAA crash data analysis, nearly one in three summertime traffic deaths involves an impaired driver. AAA, in partnership with Mothers Against Drunk Driving, reminds anyone who plans to drink or use impairing substances to arrange a sober ride before going out.