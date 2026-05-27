Preliminary Hearing Set in Baby Death Case

A Salina woman facing murder charges in connection with the death of her 5-month-old son to appeared in court Wednesday morning.

Judge Amy Norton rescheduled a preliminary hearing for mid-June, to decide if there is enough evidence to proceed to trial, for 21-year-old Adyson Burr for June 18th.

The Judge will also hear a motion to disqualify prosecutor Cynthia Huebner from the case. The defense contends that a social media post made by Huebner contained information that was never released. Replying to a Facebook post Huebner wrote “there were a couple news releases stating she ran from the scene and some mentioning strangulation”. The defense contends the Facebook comment made by Huebner is inconsistent with the Salina Police Department press release, and the charging affidavit, which is the only know law enforcement report at the time of the post. At the time of the post, Huebner was working as a prosecutor in the Dickinson County Attorney’s Office, however, it was known she was returning to prosecute for a second time in the Saline County Attorney’s Office.

The case stems from the death of Burr’s son. Back on Monday, January 12th, first responders were sent to a home in central Salina to a medical call. Just prior to the call, one of the occupants had discovered the 5-month-old boy unresponsive in his crib. Officers and medics discovered the child deceased.

After both adult occupants of the home were interviewed, Burr was arrested on charges which include:

1st Degree Homicide

Child Abuse

Burr, who on March 26th was deemed competent to stand trial, is being held in the Saline County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.