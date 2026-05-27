Senator Visits Area Small Businesses

Senator Roger Marshall spend the day Tuesday vising small businesses around the area. The Senator made stops in Hutchinson, McPherson and Salina.

According to his office, Senator Marshall visited Arconic’s Hutchinson facility to see firsthand how Kansas manufacturing supports aircraft production nationwide. The facility produces specialized aluminum materials used in aircraft structures for both commercial aviation and defense applications.

The visit focused on domestic manufacturing, workforce needs, and Kansas’s role in the aviation and defense supply chain.

In McPherson, Senator Marshall visited Wald Family Foods, a family-owned food manufacturer producing pizza crusts and specialty food products for customers nationwide, where he discussed provisions passed in the Working Families Tax Cuts and the need to maintain affordable energy prices.

In Salina, Senator Marshall toured Watts Manufacturing. This family-owned company designs and builds wildland fire trucks, rescue vehicles, and specialized firefighting equipment used by departments across Kansas and the nation. They also discussed the resources and services made available by the U.S. Commerce Department for small businesses like Watts Manufacturing.