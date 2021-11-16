Salina, KS

Now: 63 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 69 ° | Lo: 53 °

Three-Vehicle Accident

KSAL StaffNovember 16, 2021

One person has minor injuries after a three-vehicle accident Monday evening.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 5:45, a 36-year-old Texas man driving a 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe ran a red light at the intersection of Santa Fe and Prescott.

The Tahoe kept going north on Santa Fe and struck a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee going east on Prescott. The Jeep then spun and hit a 2010 Dodge Charger going west on Prescott.

The 50-year-old Salina man driving the Jeep was uninjured, but the 26-year-old Salina man driving the Charger had minor injuries and was taken to Salina Regional Health Center by EMS.

The Jeep and Charger had to be towed from the scene. The Texas man who ran the red light was cited for failing to stop at a stoplight.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Three-Vehicle Accident

One person has minor injuries after a three-vehicle accident Monday evening. Salina Police Capt. ...

November 16, 2021 Comments

53 New COVID Cases, No New Deaths

Kansas News

November 15, 2021

Pediatric Mass Vaccination Clinic T...

Top News

November 15, 2021

Get On & Go Winter Bus Pass fo...

Top News

November 15, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Three-Vehicle Accident
November 16, 2021Comments
53 New COVID Cases, No Ne...
November 15, 2021Comments
November is Lung Cancer A...
November 15, 2021Comments
Fireworks Fired Toward Pa...
November 15, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices