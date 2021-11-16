One person has minor injuries after a three-vehicle accident Monday evening.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 5:45, a 36-year-old Texas man driving a 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe ran a red light at the intersection of Santa Fe and Prescott.

The Tahoe kept going north on Santa Fe and struck a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee going east on Prescott. The Jeep then spun and hit a 2010 Dodge Charger going west on Prescott.

The 50-year-old Salina man driving the Jeep was uninjured, but the 26-year-old Salina man driving the Charger had minor injuries and was taken to Salina Regional Health Center by EMS.

The Jeep and Charger had to be towed from the scene. The Texas man who ran the red light was cited for failing to stop at a stoplight.