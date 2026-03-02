Three Quakes Shake State

Three earthquakes shook parts of northern Kansas on Sunday.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, all three were centered in the Cowles, Nebraska, area near the Kansas border.

One of the quakes registered a 4.1, the other two were 2.6.

Residents reported tremors being felt across portions of Southern Nebraska and Northern Kansas, stretching into the Salina area and as far away as the Topeka area.

Earthquakes of this magnitude, ranging between 2.5 and 5.4, are often felt but only cause minor damage.